WISH-TV wants your questions for GOP debate on March 27

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has created a QR code for viewers and readers to submit questions to our upcoming GOP debate.

Scan the QR code in the image in this story to be taken to your email app, where you can send an email directly to the newsroom. We will consider all questions, and pick the best ones to ask the candidates.

The “All Indiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate” will be held Wednesday, March 27 at 6:30pm at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The debate will air live on WISH-TV and the WISH-TV Statewide TV News Network, plus stream live on WISHTV.com and the WISH-TV app.

The debate will include a live audience in the theater and will come just days before the first ballots will be cast in the primary election.

WISH-TV extended invitations to each Republican candidate for governor who met a list of qualifications, including ballot signatures and fundraising totals.

All five candidates meeting those thresholds have accepted the invitation: Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and Curtis Hill.

Phil Sanchez, WISH-TV’s lead political anchor, and April Simpson, co-anchor of News 8 at 6 and 10, will serve as moderators. Garrett Bergquist, News 8’s Government and Politics reporter, will also contribute to the debate.

The team has already provided extensive reporting on the campaign, including exclusive interviews with each candidate on the ‘All INdiana Politics Podcast UnPHILtered with Phil Sanchez.’

WISH-TV will also offer a debate in the Democratic primary for governor if multiple candidates meet the established thresholds.