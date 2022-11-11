News

Annual young women’s empowerment conference to feature powerful workshops for daughters, parents

It’s a conference that was created to give young women ages 12 – 17 a way to be educated, motivated and inspired. It also features a parenting workshop.

It’s called the Girl Power Conference, and it’s celebrating its 7th year in 2022.

Chrystal Hines joined us Thursday on “All Indiana,” and she’s been a part of this since nearly the beginning.

The event is happening at Revelation Church at 6701 Oaklandon Rd. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and they will be serving breakfast as well. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

