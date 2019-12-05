Aspire Indiana introduces name change

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Aspire Indiana has reorganized operations and will now be known as Aspire Indiana Health. The nonprofit whole health care provider began with the merger of BehaviorCorp and the Center for Mental Health and has been serving central Indiana for 50 years.

The organization launched plans a decade ago for its certified primary medical care component and has been operating under the separate brand name of Aspire Indiana Health, which will now be used for the entire organization.

No staff will be displaced, but some executives will take on new titles/roles. The rebranding starts as Progress House joined Aspire last month, but the residential rehab facility will continue to operate under its own name under the umbrella of Aspire Indiana Health. Three other programs will also continue to operate as distinct identities within the Aspire organization: Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center, Indiana Works and Aspire Indiana Affordable Housing.