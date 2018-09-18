Avon police seek school burglary suspect

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on surveillance video burglarizing an Avon school.

According to a Monday evening social media post by Avon Police Department, the burglary happened over the weekend at Intermediate School West, on Avon Avenue south of Rockville Road.

A male suspect was caught on video as he stole musical instruments, cash, food and other electronic items from the building.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.