Bold thief walks through Franklin Township neighborhoods breaking into cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caught on tape in Franklin Township, a brazen thief targeted dozens of cars.

The suspect broke windows and even went into one man’s garage as neighbors were waking up Sunday morning. The suspect went from home to home in Red Fox Woods and Red Fox Commons subdivisions. It happened around 5 a.m.

It was a rude awakening for neighbors in the adjoining subdivisions. The thief got away, but he didn’t realize so many caught him on video. In one video you can see the hooded suspect with a flashlight carefully inspecting a sport-utility vehicle. He then moves on to a white vehicle in the same drive. The suspect must not have seen anything worth his while, so he moved on.

The Herrins were not so fortunate. Their car was parked in the drive; still, the thief shattered their back window and stole an iPad and a designer purse with credit cards inside.

“Things I have to cancel and make some phone calls, which is just an annoyance,” Martha Herrin said.

Her husband, Dave Herrin, added, “We’re fortunate enough not to have anything lost of great value or anything of great inconvenience, but it’s still troublesome.”

Another video shows what neighbors suspected; the thief didn’t seem to leave anyone out. He went from home to hom. He carefully inspected vehicles and even climbed onto the hood of one man’s truck, shining his flashlight through the windshield. The suspect seemed unphased by the police car next door. Not finding anything, he moved on.

He eventually made his way to Jerry Prickett’s home. Pickett accidently left his garage door open, and the thief stole about $5 in change.

“From now on, I’m trying to be a little bit smarter and installing security, putting some lights up and making sure I’m doing the once over the house before you go to bed,” Prickett said.

It’s a wake-up call for neighbors and a warning for the suspect.

“Eventually, you’re lucky number is going to run out,” Prickett said with a laugh.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.