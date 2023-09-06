$28M surgery center for hips, knees to be built in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Ground was broken Wednesday on the site of a $28 million hip and knee replacement center that will be near the 3,400-seat arena planned for the Indiana Pacers G League franchise.

Indiana Joint Replacement Institute will be off the roundabout at 141st Street and Olio Road. That’s about a half mile north of the Ascension St. Vincent Fishers hospital and the Olio Road overpass for I-69.

The facility with 40,000 square feet will have an ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms, a hip and knee orthopedic clinic with 20 exam rooms, a research gait lab, and an education and research conference center, and will provide physical therapy and X-rays, a city government news release issued Wednesday said.

Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, headed by Dr. Michael Meneghini, also has locations in Terre Haute and Fort Wayne. A Naples, Florida, local will open in October, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Noblesville Event Centern arena, which was announced in May, was originally planned to be built at Finch Creek Park on the city’s east side. Now, the arena will sit between 141st Street and I-69, east of Olio Road. The change, which was proposed by Westfield-based Patch Development, was meant to put the arena closer to the Hamilton Town Center shopping center, nearby hotels and restaurants, and the Ruoff Music Center.

(Provided Photos and Image/Noblesville City Government)

Statements

“Today is an exciting day for Indiana Joint Replacement Institute. Our vision to bring innovative hip and knee care across the State of Indiana is being fully recognized with the development of our flagship facility and the partnerships with the City of Noblesville and Skillman Corporation. Our flagship facility located within the City of Noblesville’s Innovation Mile has been designed to promote innovation and advance hip and knee replacement care through research, education, and advocacy. By providing an elite experience with superior outcomes, we help patients return to their highest level of function, quality of life, and happiness.” Dr. Michael Meneghini, chief executive officer of Indiana Joint Replacement Institute