$70+ million development coming to Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A more-than-$70 million development is headed to Broad Ripple.

Versa will be built on the site of the former Kroger Marketplace that was next to Broad Ripple’s main strip at 6220 Guilford Ave.

The project will feature 233 studio apartments and amenities such as a fitness center and pet park. It also will tout easy access to IndyGo bus routes.

Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett said at the groundbreaking, “To have units of apartments and other forms of housing go up along the Red Line is something we’ve always envisioned. Not just on the Red Line, but when the Purple Line is done, when the Blue Line is done, we want to encourage development along all of those corridors to provide more affordable housing for more residents in the city of Indianapolis.”

Construction will begin this month and was expected to be completed in 2024.