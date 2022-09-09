Business

After the Bell: Hopes for GM Equinox EV; Facebook concern; Kellogg’s cereal with milk power

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Is the Federal Reserve serious about fighting inflation?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will meet with the Central Bank on Sept. 20, and it is expected to continue high interest rate hikes.

Facebook security concern

Have you ever logged into a website using your Facebook credentials? That Facebook button seems to be disappearing, and companies are removing social logins from their websites over security concerns. One expert says “people started feeling like it’s a breach of their personal space.”

GM’s electric vehicle

General Motors hopes the new Chevrolet Equinox EV will be your first electric vehicle. The mid-size SUV gets about 300 miles of range, and costs about $30,000. That price point is comparable to other EV’s and should drive interest in EV adoption. The Equinox EV hits dealerships in fall of 2023.

Just add water

Kellogg’s has a new cereal, where you add water — they’re called instabowls. They look like single-serve bowls, but they have milk powder, so when you add cold water and stir – voila, you have instant milk and cereal. There are four cereal varieties, costing $2 a bowl. Kellogg’s will be rolling these out at select Walmart stores.