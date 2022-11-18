Business

After the Bell: Mortgage rates drop; Starbucks workers strike, Twitter employees decision day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a sign that inflation may be coming down, mortgage rates dropped a lot this week. The rate on the 30 year fixed mortgage is now down to 6.61%. That’s almost half a point lower than it was last week.

That’s also the largest weekly rate drop since 1981. Economists say the last two inflation reports both show consumer prices rising at a slower pace than expected, suggesting inflation is going the right direction. That has helped mortgage rates come down, but the 30 year fixed rate one year ago stood at 3.1%, so there’s still ways to go.

Starbucks strike

Starbucks workers are on strike at more than 100 stores. It’s their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize started last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks annual “Red Cup Day” when the chain gives out free reusable cups for holiday drinks. Workers want better pay, schedules and higher staffing level in busy stores.

Decision day for Twitter employees

Did they stay or did they go? Twitter employees had until Thursday to Agree to Elon Musk ultimatum- commit to working an “extremely hardcore” fashion, or leave. Some staffers have said goodbye, while others were still trying to decide how to move forward. Two employees who quit told CNN it had quickly turned into a toxic work environment.

Taylor Swift breaks record for ticket sales

Tickets to the Taylor Swift show went on sale Tuesday. If you got some, consider yourself lucky, because the Ticket Master website nearly crashed. The site says they sold more than $2 million tickets that day alone and that’s a record. That’s the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

She’s not coming to Indiana. The closest concerts will be in Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati. Friday’s public sale was canceled after extreme demand.