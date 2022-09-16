Business

After the Bell: Rail strike averted; new iPhone sales; Bed Bath & Beyond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president said rail workers get better pay and improved working conditions, while rail companies can better recruit and retain workers. This agreement still needs to be ratified by union members to go into effect, but now strike averted.

iPhone 14 having low sales

Apple’s new iPhone 14 might be selling slower than expected, according to a renowned Apple analyst. He says, Apple made a mistake by getting rid of the mini phone, and going with a larger “plus” version. He also says, pre-orders for the base models are significantly lower this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores

Bed Bath and Beyond has named dozens of the 150 stores it plans to close. For now, all stores located in Indiana will remain open. The company’s trying to stabilize it’s finances and turn around declining sales. Just last month, Bed Bath and Beyond said it was cutting it’s supply chain and corporate staff by 20 percent.