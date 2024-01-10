Ahead of All-Star game, NBA Foundation hosts business pitch competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indianapolis gears up for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, businesses took part Tuesday night in an all-star pitch competition.

Organizers say the contest features entrepreneurs who will represent the future of tech and innovation. Ten early-stage startups participated in a semifinal pitch competition. Officials say six will be selected as finalists. They will compete in the final round during the All-Star Game festivities.

Organizers say $150,000 will be awarded through the competition.

Greg Taylor, executive director of the NBA Foundation, told News 8, “This is about leveraging when the world’s eyeballs are on the world of basketball. It’s one of the NBA’s premiere platforms. And what better way to showcase the talent in here in Indiana and any of our NBA cities, and the issues of entrepreneurship. That’s why we’re here.”

This is the third all star pitch competition being hosted by the foundation.