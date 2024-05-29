Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

ConocoPhillips buying Marathon Oil for $17.1B in all-stock deal, plus $5.4B in debt

ConocoPhillips is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion. The deal announced Wednesday is valued at $22.5 billion when including $5.4 billion in debt. (WISH Photo)
by: MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — ConocoPhillips is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion.

The deal is valued at $22.5 billion when including $5.4 billion in debt.

Crude prices have jumped more than 12% this year and the cost for a barrel rose above $80 this week.

As part of the transaction, Marathon Oil shareholders will receive 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock that they own, the companies said Wednesday.

ConocoPhillips said Wednesday that the transaction will add highly complementary acreage to its existing U.S. onshore portfolio.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Marathon Oil stockholders.

Separate from the transaction, ConocoPhillips said that it anticipates raising its ordinary dividend by 34% to 78 cents per share starting in the fourth quarter.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Critter defenders: ISP K-9 rescues...
News /
Franklin Township: Board member did...
Local News /
Retired firefighter teaches problem-solving skills...
Local News /
9 Black-owned sweet shops in...
Focus on Food Stories /
Indians to host a youth...
As Seen on TV /
Planned Parenthood asks judge to...
Indiana News /
Scott Alan, announcer for Indy...
Local News /
Many steps to go on...
Political News /