Crackers Comedy Club closes, cites pandemic, 2020 protests, road work

A view of the building that formerly housed Crackers Comedy Club, 207 N. Delaware St,, Indianapolis, is shown Jan. 13, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A downtown comedy staple has shut its doors for good.

Crackers Comedy Club closed Wednesday night after 40 years in business, the Indianapolis Business Journal reports.

The owner tells IBJ that Crackers could not overcome financial challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 protests for racial justice, and nearby road construction.

The club hosted a number of stars before they became famous, including Jay Leno, Bob Sagat and Ellen DeGeneres.