CVS starts COVID-19 vaccinations at 1,000 Indiana nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this week, CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines to 1,000 long-term care facilities, which could result in 140,000 total vaccinations in just a few short weeks.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Jason Pribble, CVS Health district leader, about how the initiative is going and what Hoosiers can expect in the coming weeks.

Gillis: This is already underway. But it’s a big undertaking. How’s it going so far?

Pribble: Yes, we started it on Monday, Dec. 28, and it’s been wonderful. To this point we’ve been in about 75 locations across the entire state in Indiana and we are looking to vaccinate as many as 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state. And as you mentioned we’re looking to vaccinate 140,000 residents and employees in the next three to four weeks.

Gillis: How confident are you in these numbers that you are projecting? Because we’re starting out with long-term care facilities and nursing homes. But we’re going to hopefully move to the general public. So, what are your plans for this roll out? How confident are you that you can do the job?

Pribble: We’ve been working very closely with the state of Indiana and the federal government to get us the vaccine. And that’s one of those things … once they get us the vaccine. And then everything else we’re taking on on our end. First we’re working through skilled nursing facilities. Specifically the ones that have a higher degree of patient need. These are all vulnerable patients and then after we get through that we’ll move toward assisted living facilities across the state. We’re extremely confident that we’ll be able to get into all of these facilities and supply. Our teams have done a tremendous job of taking on the challenge and it’s one of those things where they take pride in being able to go into these facilities and give these residents a glimmer of hope that we’re turning the corner on this entire pandemic. We’ve got hundreds of associates across the state of Indiana that are leaving their corner roles at the pharmacy and go out and vaccinate these residents and the employees. It’s been a great thing to be a part of.

Gillis: So, who’s part of your team? Who is administering these vaccines?

Pribble: Vaccines are primarily driven by our pharmacists and giving vaccines has been part of their general job for many years now. We’re used to the annual flu vaccine on an annual basis where people are coming into our locations and these people are actually now going out to long-term care facilities with other employers to do on-site clinics. It’s really no different than that. It’s just a different vaccine. Along with it we also have pharmacy technicians that have went through an immunization training program that was put on by the American Pharmacist Association and then also in certain spots we have nurses who are going out with these teams and going into those long-term care facilities to vaccinate.

Gillis: There is so much to be done here. Are you concerned about becoming short-staffed? And if so would you consider hiring outside workers to do this job as well? Join the team?

Pribble: For the last four to six weeks, we’ve actually been bringing on additional staff. Both pharmacists and pharmacy technicians because you are absolutely right. This is taking a lot of personnel especially outside and above what we’re doing on a daily basis and all of our locations across the state. So, yes it is a mix of people and individuals who we’ve brought on. Potentially retired pharmacists or part-time pharmacists who are doing other jobs, but want to come on one or two days a week so they are going above and beyond what they are currently doing in their current roles as well. So, we feel really good about where we are at from a personnel standpoint just because who we’ve brought on from outside the company. And then there are our thousands of workers across the state … our thousands of pharmacists and our thousands of pharmacy technicians. They feel that calling and want to be a calling of this solution as well. We’ve had a tremendous response to people volunteering to say ‘Hey. I will leave my store for the next few weeks and want to be on these teams that go on to vaccinate.”

Gillis: Last thoughts. You have the floor.

Pribble: I’ve been very proud of everyone who’s been involved with it. I visited my first location on Monday and we were hailed as heroes to the residents and it was probably the most defining moment I’ve had in my career as a pharmacist and after we re-grouped at the end of the day … it was the same sentiment across the entire staff of eight or nine people who went in there and we felt truly we were able to make a difference and truly save somebody’s life that day and I think on the other side that residents and the staff … they have been through a lot in the last nine to 10 months and especially coming off the holiday season and Christmas and the disconnect most of these residents felt that this was a glimmer of hope that as we start to walk into these facilities that hopefully life is changing back for the better.

