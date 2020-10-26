Downtown burger restaurant Burger Study to close its doors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One downtown restaurant is set to close its doors for good, according to Inside INdiana Business.
At the end of business on Tuesday, the downtown Burger Study location will close.
On Its website, the restaurant describes itself as a “full-service restaurant where all guests receive dedicated and professional service.”
The closure is described as being related to the pandemic
Inside INdiana Business says Huse Culinary also operates St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s, 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo and The HC Tavern + Kitchen.
Trending Headlines