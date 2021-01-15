‘Dry’ January impacts snow-removal companies’ bottom line

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — When it comes to winter in Indiana you can usually always count on quite a bit of snow. However, that has not been the case this season. Not only has it been a dry January but a pretty dry winter in all.

Circle City Outdoors spends their winters plowing and treating commercial businesses.

“I will say snow is one of our biggest aspects here at Circle City,” said Daniel Barry with Circle City Outdoors.

This year their trucks have spent a lot of time parked.

“Typically we are either salting or plowing or getting ready for another snow event that is coming so, January is one of our busiest months and we haven’t done much,” said Barry.

On this same day in 2019 our crews were with Barry talking about the weather but their was no shortage of snow that day.

“This storm dumped about 7.2 inches. It has kept us busy for about 24 hours straight. Our salt trucks have been going we have been hauling snow off properties,” said Barry in a 2019 interview during a snow storm.

It’s not just January, central Indiana is falling pretty far behind average for snow fall this season.

“So far we have only seen about 2.7 inches. We should be at this time of year close to 10 and a half inches and the average snow fall for the entire season about 22 [inches],” said Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

Circle City has managed to stay busy salting as temperatures drop to fight against ice.

“Unfortunately, this winter, it is not our best year,” said Barry.

Barry hopes to be able to empty their salt supply by the end of the season, “it is fine if it sits but we would like to use all of the material we bring in.”

Circle City has been able to keep salary employees busy but they have had to cut hourly employee time.