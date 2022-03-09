Business

Frontier Airlines announces nonstop service from IND to Raleigh-Durham

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers wishing to take a trip down south will soon have a new way to fly there, courtesy of Frontier Airlines.

Frontier will begin nonstop service from Indianapolis International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on May 26.

The direct flight to Raleigh-Durham will leave out of Indy twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, Frontier said Wednesday.

“Throughout the pandemic, this was an unserved destination,” Marion Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said. “But Frontier is changing that starting in a few short weeks and giving Hoosiers an easy and affordable option to visit one of the most gorgeous areas in the southeast.”

Frontier currently offers nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Cancun, Denver, Ft. Myers, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

To book a flight to Raleigh-Durham on Frontier, visit flyfrontier.com