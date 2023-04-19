GetGo sells cafes, markets at 4 Indianapolis gas stations

A closed GetGo/BP convenience store-gas station is shown April 18, 2023, at 1545 E. 38th St., which is along Fall Creek Parkway next to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — GetGo is pulling its cafes and markets from four Indianapolis gas stations due to “unique challenges,” a company spokesperson tells News 8.

These stations were closed by Monday night:

2102 N. Post Road, on the east side south of the I-70 interchange.

6279 W. 38th St., which is east of I-465 on the west side.

1545 E. 38th St,, which is along Fall Creek Parkway next to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

5585 Georgetown Road, which is at the intersection of West 56th Street on the northwest side.

BP will remain at the stations, which will reopen “in the next week or two,” said an email from a GetGo spokesperson.

A spokesperson for GetGo told News 8 by email that the Giant Eagle-operated business sold its interests at the four locations, but did not reveal the purchaser or the sale price.

The spokesperson’s email said, “After a careful evaluation of our business, these stores had unique challenges that made it difficult to maintain our high standards and our food-first approach. As such, we made the difficult decision to sell these stores. All Team Members were given the option to transfer to other GetGo locations in the surrounding areas, and most accepted the opportunity to stay with GetGo.”

No other GetGo locations in Indiana are being sold, the spokesperson says.

GetGo now has nine locations remaining in Marion County, as well as more in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, according to its website.