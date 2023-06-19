Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Bankrate: 66% have a negative view on tipping

There’s no definitive guidebook on tipping in America, and it’s unlikely two people will tip the exact same way.

The only thing most Americans may agree with is that they dislike some aspect of tipping.

According to a new Bankrate survey, roughly 66% of adults in the U.S. have a negative view about tipping.

Americans said they believe businesses should pay employees better, rather than relying so much on tips.

They’re annoyed about pre-entered tip screens, and they feel that tipping culture has gotten out of control.

Despite being annoyed, people haven’t stopped tipping for everyday services. 44% of adults in the U.S. who dine at sit down restaurants typically tip at least 20%.

But, when it comes to many tipped services, such as, hair stylists, food delivery, taxis, and more, everyone approaches tipping differently.

Generation Z and men tip the least of any demographic.