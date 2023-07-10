Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Lilly becomes world’s largest healthcare company

Eli Lilly has become the world’s largest healthcare firm. Optimism about its weight loss drug has pushed the stock higher and now the company has gained $94 billion in its value this year.

Lilly has surpassed both Johnson & Johnson and United Health in value this year.

Report: FDA being asked to look into Logan Paul drink

The Federal Drug Administration is being asked to investigate YouTube star Logan Paul’s energy drink, Prime, which has the caffeine of 6 coke cans.

Prime was launched last year and led to lines at stores and resale markets at schools.

Company representatives have defended the product as clearly labeled “not recommended for children under 18.”

FAA gives limited certification to first flying car

California-based company Alef Aeronautics was given a limited certification by the Federal Aviation Administration to test-fly its own flying car known as Model A.

Company executives say the vehicle already has the capacity to fly, but it will still take a long time to see them be used by the masses, especially with concerning traffic regulations.

Alef Aeronautics says the public could expect the flying car to be purchased by late 2025 with a price tag of $300,000.

Forever stamp prices to increase 3 cents

The cost of a “Forever” stamp for first-class mail rose from 63 to 66 cents Sunday. The United State Postal Service said it needed more money in part due to high inflation.

The USPS has raised stamp prices by 32% since early 2019 in an effort to boost its revenue as mail volume continues to fall.

7-11 offering free slushies tomorrow

On July 11, or 7-11 day, starting at 11:00 a.m., you can pick up a free Slurpee, and with any purchase, an exclusive tote bag.

This is the 21st year of the 7-11 day celebration where people just show up and ask for the free Slurpee.