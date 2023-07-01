Pitney Bowes to close parcel department at Greenwood center; 300 to lose jobs

The Pitney Bowes delivery and returns super center is shown June 30, 2023, in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — E-commerce provider Pitney Bowes has told state officials it’s closing the parcel department of its delivery and returns super center in Greenwood.

In a notice sent to the state as part of the U.S. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, the company says the closing will impact 240 employees and 71 temporary workers. They were notified Tuesday that the terminations would happen Sept. 4-18.

The WARN notice cited “changing business needs” as the reason for the permanent closing.

The center opened four years and nine months ago at 1415 Collins Road. That’s an area northeast of the I-65 interchange for Worthsville Road that contains other parcel delivery providers including Amazon and FedEx.

The 450,000-square-foot delivery and returns super center opened Oct. 1, 2018. Company, state and Greenwood leaders spoke at the center’s opening. Technology at the facility, when opened, included “63 small robots on wheels that perform automated put-away and picking.” The facility was designed to process up to 44,000 parcels per hour and pack over 34,000 products a day.

The WARN notice did not indicate the future for the center, which was reported at its opening to have 300 employees.