Tuesday’s business headlines

Fastest-growing job in Indiana

The fastest growing job in Indiana is engine assembler.

Smart Asset says it is up 127 percent.

These are people who construct, assemble, or rebuild machines, such as engines, turbines, and similar equipment used in such industries as construction, extraction, textiles, and paper manufacturing and speaks to Indiana’s prominence in manufacturing.

Indiana business startups

When it comes to starting your own business, Indiana ranks right in the middle in terms of ease.

WalletHub says the state scored high on business costs but lower on business environment.

Thousands of Android apps can track your phone

More than 1,000 Android apps harvest data even after you deny permissions.

Yes, even when you say no, many apps find a way around.

CNET reports researchers discovered more than 1,000 apps that skirted restrictions allowing them to gather precise geolocation data and phone identifiers behind your back.

Delta remains on top for on-time flight arrivals

Delta remained the dominant on-time-arrival performer in June, though it dropped below 80 percent to 78.7 percent of its flights arriving on time.

Southwest Airlines had the second best on-time arrival performance in June.

For the first time in recent memory, United Airlines has plunged below 70 percent in on-time arrival performance for its most-recent month and a spokesperson blamed bad weather.

Starbucks launching tie-die drink

Starbucks has a new colorful drink for summer.

Starbucks is unveiling a tie-die frappuccino this week.

The blended drink is the coffee chain’s latest attempt to replicate the success of the unicorn frappuccino.

One Starbucks employee described the taste as similar to banana-flavored laffy taffy.