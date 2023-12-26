Union Jack Pub hosts Boxing Day soccer event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People gathered Tuesday at Union Jack’s Pub in Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple neighborhood to celebrate Boxing Day by watching soccer.

Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era” in Britain, servants were allowed time off to visit their families since they had to work for their employers’ Christmas Day celebrations.

Also, Boxing Day has become a big day for soccer’s English Premier League with a day full of matches. Union Jack Pub hosted an all-day event to watch these matches.