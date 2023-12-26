Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Union Jack Pub hosts Boxing Day soccer event

Union Jack Pub has Boxing Day event

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People gathered Tuesday at Union Jack’s Pub in Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple neighborhood to celebrate Boxing Day by watching soccer.

Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era” in Britain, servants were allowed time off to visit their families since they had to work for their employers’ Christmas Day celebrations.

Also, Boxing Day has become a big day for soccer’s English Premier League with a day full of matches. Union Jack Pub hosted an all-day event to watch these matches.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Sheriff: Driver dies in crash...
Indiana News /
Kwanzaa celebration at The Amp...
Local News /
INDOT: I-69 still on schedule...
Local News /
Reel Tok with Kayla: New...
All Indiana /
Harvard faculty urges board to...
National News /
Suspect apprehended in murder of...
Indiana News /
Freezefest, other winter activities in...
All Indiana /
Gardner Minshew uses his playoff...
Indianapolis Colts /