Wednesday’s business headlines

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Amazon expanding virtual clinic service

Amazon is expanding its virtual clinic service nationwide. The company launched Amazon Clinic last November as a way for patients to connect with telemedicine providers to help receive treatment for common conditions such as acne and hair loss.

Amazon has been trying to break into the healthcare industry for years with mixed success.

Ultrasound technology could help treat diseases

Ultrasound, known for giving early glimpses of unborn babies, could hold a key to a problem that has long challenged drug developers: getting medicines to hard to reach places to treat diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer.

The Wall Street Journal says a cutting edge approach that combines ultrasound waves with tiny bubbles of inert gas injected into the bloodstream can get more chemotherapy to tumor cells and enable drugs to breach one of the most stubborn frontiers in the human body, the blood-brain barrier.

X sues center for countering digital age

Twitter has sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit group that has criticized the company’s handling of hate speech.

Twitter, now called ‘X’, says the group is made up of “activist organizations masquerading as research agencies, funded and supported by unknown organizations, individuals and potentially even foreign governments with ties to legacy media companies.”

Taylor Swift gives bonuses to tour crew

Taylor Swift reportedly gave giant bonuses to the Eras Tour crew, including $100,000 each to the truckers that have been hauling her equipment across the country.

TMZ reports she gave out the bonuses before her final concert in the San Francisco area over the weekend.

Krispy Kreme giving out mega millions consolation prize

Krispy Kreme is giving a free glazed donut today to customers who bring in a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s drawing.

It’s part of the company’s latest promotion called ​​”Mega Glaze Days,” in which the company is encouraging people to share their Krispy Kreme treat on social using the company’s hashtag and by tagging them in posts.