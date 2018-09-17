Carmel police issue photo of fraud suspect

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police on Monday released a photo of a suspect in a fraud case. 

Police said in a news release that the suspect on July 21 purchased merchandise with a fraudulent credit card from the Market District store, 11505 N. Illinois St. That’s east of U.S. 31 off 116th Street. 

The suspect was described as having short black hair, eyeglasses and a beard. The suspect was wearing a green short-sleeve polo shirt and blue jeans. 

Police provided no additional information on the case. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

