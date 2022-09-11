News

Community Link: Beating ovarian cancer, survivor shares her story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by ovarian cancer survivor and Board of Directors with Ovar’coming Together, Peggy Bell.

Ovar’coming Together is a nonprofit organization in Indianapolis that was founded in 1996 by three Indianapolis women who were united as a result of having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Bell is a survivor of ovarian cancer. “Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of death in women and the eleventh most deadly cancer of women”, Bell said.

“We provide support to survivors. I talk to different survivors if they want to; so sometimes there are different points, and I just give them support because the journey is personal and just to tell them how I’ve gone through it and just to talk and listen,” Bell said.

Butler University will host the 23rd Annual Teal Ribbon Ovarian Cancer Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17. Click here to register for the upcoming event.

learn more by visiting the website here.