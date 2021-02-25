Coronavirus

10 mobile clinics opening for COVID-19 vaccines

(WISH) — New COVID-19 vaccine centers are opening across the state.

Indiana leaders are adding 10 mobile clinics to areas where all appointments are currently booked.

The areas include Bartholomew, Clinton and Randolph counties.

They will be open through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Bartholomew County: Ivy Tech, 4475 Central Ave., Columbus
  • Clinton County: Ivy Tech, 251 E. Clinton, Frankfort
  • Dearborn County: Ivy Tech, 50 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg
  • Greene County: Greene County Fairgrounds, 4503 W. State Road 54, Bloomfield
  • Lake County: Ivy Tech, 410 E. Columbus Dr., East Chicago
  • LaPorte County: 3714 Franklin St., Michigan City
  • Lawrence County: Inn at Spring Mill State Park, 333 Indiana 60 E., Mitchell
  • Randolph County: Randolph County Fairgrounds, 1885 US 27, Winchester
  • Scott County: Mid-America Science Park, 821 S. Lake Rd. South, Scottsburg
  • White County: White County Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds

