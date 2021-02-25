10 mobile clinics opening for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

(WISH) — New COVID-19 vaccine centers are opening across the state.

Indiana leaders are adding 10 mobile clinics to areas where all appointments are currently booked.

The areas include Bartholomew, Clinton and Randolph counties.

They will be open through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County: Ivy Tech, 4475 Central Ave., Columbus

Clinton County: Ivy Tech, 251 E. Clinton, Frankfort

Dearborn County: Ivy Tech, 50 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg

Greene County: Greene County Fairgrounds, 4503 W. State Road 54, Bloomfield

Lake County: Ivy Tech, 410 E. Columbus Dr., East Chicago

LaPorte County: 3714 Franklin St., Michigan City

Lawrence County: Inn at Spring Mill State Park, 333 Indiana 60 E., Mitchell

Randolph County: Randolph County Fairgrounds, 1885 US 27, Winchester

Scott County: Mid-America Science Park, 821 S. Lake Rd. South, Scottsburg

White County: White County Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds

To schedule an appointment, click here.