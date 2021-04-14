Coronavirus

8,000 reports of side effects for Hoosiers after getting COVID-19 shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – News 8 has obtained data on side effects for Hoosiers who have received coronavirus vaccines. While no incidences of severe blood clots were found in Indiana, there were over 8,000 reports of other side effects in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention runs what’s called the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). WISH-TV found nearly 1,800 people from Indiana have reported side effects since January 1.

The top five include headaches, chills, fever, pain and fatigue–all reported by 30% of the people who submitted to VAERS. Other common post-vaccine symptoms include dizziness, a rash and pain at the injection site.

“The common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines are very similar to what might be seen with any number of other commonly administered vaccines such as influenza,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health told News 8 in an email. “In general, these side effects are minor and reasonably well-tolerated.”

And health experts say side effects can be a good thing. It means the vaccine is working to mount an immune response against the virus.

The importance of this data tracking cannot be underestimated, says Doehring.

“As millions of Americans are vaccinated, having robust reporting to better understand the overall experience and safety of these new vaccines is incredibly important,” he said. “Our health authorities need this information to continue confidently on the path forward to universal vaccination against COVID-19.”

To report an adverse event following vaccination, click here.