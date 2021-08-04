Coronavirus

Ball State to require masks indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University announced Wednesday that it will require masks to be worn in all indoor facilities, effective Monday.

In an email sent to the BSU community, university President Geoffrey Mearns said that faculty, staff, students and campus visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside any university building, regardless of vaccination status. There will be very limited exceptions to this rule, Mearns said.

The decision comes in the wake of the CDC’s newly-released guidance, which recommends that masks be worn inside of K-12 school facilities and all public indoor settings in high-transmission communities.

BSU’s masking protocol will be monitored weekly, Mearns said, and the mandate may be dropped once the delta variant abates.

In his email, Mearns encouraged all employees and students to get vaccinated. “Vaccines are safe,” he wrote.

Beginning next week, the university will offer expanded opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Mearns said appointments for the shot can be made at ourshot.in.gov, and walk-ins will be accepted.