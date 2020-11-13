Business community remains hopeful while preparing for new COVID-19 restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local gyms, bars and restaurants are preparing for new COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s been a tough past few months for local businesses. Right now, gyms and bars are operating at 50% capacity. Starting Monday, that will be reduced to 25% capacity for indoor customers.

Outdoor seating at restaurants and bars will remain at 100%. Indoor seating for restaurants will remain at 50%. Tables at bars and restaurants will be capped at 6 people.

The managing partner of Epic Climbing and Fitness, Scott Bouldien, said while the pandemic has slowed business down, he remains hopeful about the future.

“I’m optimistic that hopefully before long we will have a vaccine and things will start turning back to normal,” said Bouldien.

These changes mean that Bouldien will only be allowed to have 70 people in his building at once. While he would like to have more, he said his main concern is the health and safety of the community.

“I think we are all going to get through this as a community. Not just our climbing community but our Indianapolis community. If we all just do our part and wear our masks,” said Bouldien.

The World of Beer Bar and Kitchen will still be able to operate at 50% because they serve food. They also have outdoor dining. They will have to reduce the number of customers at their tables. The co-owner of the restaurant, Staci Menzie, said they are thankful for the support of the city and the community. She said so far their business has adjusted.

“With cases increasing we obviously have to be better about wearing mask and social distancing. It sucks for businesses but I get it as a human being,” said Menzie.