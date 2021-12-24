Coronavirus

CDC cuts COVID isolation time to 7 from 10 days for health care workers

by: CNN Reports
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Health care workers with COVID-19 no longer need to isolate for 10 days.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its quarantine guidance for health care workers ahead of an anticipated increase in omicron cases.

The CDC now says health care workers who are fully vaccinated — including boosters — do not need to quarantine after high-risk exposures.

Also, health care workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic can return to work after seven days with a negative test. That isolation time can be cut even further if there are staffing shortages.

The agency hopes the new guidelines will limit the effects of health care staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Woman dies in Fort Wayne after police respond to report of argument

Indiana News /

Wet and warm Christmas

Weather Blog /

NICU families at Riley hospital receive gifts from nurses

Local /

Gorbachev’s resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.