Coronavirus

CDC cuts COVID isolation time to 7 from 10 days for health care workers

(CNN) — Health care workers with COVID-19 no longer need to isolate for 10 days.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its quarantine guidance for health care workers ahead of an anticipated increase in omicron cases.

The CDC now says health care workers who are fully vaccinated — including boosters — do not need to quarantine after high-risk exposures.

Also, health care workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic can return to work after seven days with a negative test. That isolation time can be cut even further if there are staffing shortages.

The agency hopes the new guidelines will limit the effects of health care staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.