COVID-19 vaccine scheduling now open for Hoosiers 80 and over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers 80 and over can now schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health said ourshot.in.gov was to open at 9 a.m. to schedule appointments.

You can select a vaccine site in the county of your choice by clicking here.

Two people have told News 8 that they have successfully registered family members.

There are 148 vaccine sites in Indiana, including nine in Marion County.

Trending Headlines

You can also register by calling 211.