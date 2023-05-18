Franciscan Health Indianapolis unveils pandemic monument to honor health care workers

Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Marlene Shapley, OSF, and Vice President of Medical Affairs Christopher Doehring, MD, were part of the planning group for the Franciscan Health Indianapolis Pandemic Monument project. (Photo provided/Franciscan Health)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis unveiled a monument Tuesday to honor dedication shown by health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monument’s sculpture of the tau cross, the symbol St. Francis of Assisi shared as he ministered to the sick, was created by artist Ryan Feeney of Indianapolis.

Feeney is known for his bronze statue of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

“No one woke up in March of 2020 realizing their lives would be changed forever. No one thought it, but everyone lived it,” Sister Marlene Shapley, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Central Indiana

An identical memorial will eventually be placed at the Franciscan Health Mooresville campus.