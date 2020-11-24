Free drive-thru flu shot clinic for high-risk people

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, there is an easy way for the most vulnerable people in central Indiana to safely get a flu shot and never leave their car.

The Marion County Health Department is having a free drive-thru flu shot clinic at their Community Building located at 4012 North Rural Street, one block north of the health department’s main building. It will be happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru clinic is open to anyone needing a flu shot, however, it’s targeted at helping the most at-risk population. That’s people with compromised immune systems, people who are over 65-years old, or who have chronic medical conditions and might be worried about going into public during the pandemic. This is an option for those high-risk people to safely get a flu shot, which health officials said is vital right now.

Melissa McMasters is a registered nurse with the Marion County Public Health Department and the administrator of the infectious disease and immunization program. She said people with hypertension, diabetes and those who are more than 65 years-old should take advantage of this clinic, especially before the holiday season.

“Go on and get their flu vaccine because they really can’t afford to get infected with influenza and COVID at the same time. Those infections both stress the immune system, the respiratory system and that’s why we really encourage flu shots,” said McMasters.

The clinic is also open to anyone who wants to get a flu shot before the upcoming holidays. The flu vaccine is a critical part of protecting the health of people who get the vaccine and others around them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot each year. People going to the clinic will receive a flu vaccine from their vehicle and are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt so nurses can easily access the upper arm.

To learn more about getting a flu shot and other immunizations through the Marion County Public Health Department, you can go to their website here or call 317-221-2122.