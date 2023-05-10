Indiana dashboard adds 26 COVID deaths, 2,199 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,200 on Tuesday from 25,174 on April 26. That’s an increase of 26.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,221 on Tuesday from 1,218 on April 26. That’s an increase of three.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,074,634 on Tuesday from 2,072,435 on April 26. That’s an increase of 2,199.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 24 hospital admissions and 167 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,863,869 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 889,423 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.