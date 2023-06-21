Indiana dashboard adds 31 COVID deaths, 1,309 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,305 on Tuesday from 25,274 on June 6. That’s an increase of 31.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,232 on Tuesday from 1,228 on June 6. That’s an increase of four.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,081,376 on Tuesday from 2,080,067 on June 6. That’s an increase of 1,309.

The state recorded a seven-day average of seven hospital admissions and 99 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,864,504 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 902,478 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday and were up to date on vaccinations.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.