Indiana dashboard adds 55 COVID-19 deaths, 4,031 more cases of coronavirus in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,684 on Tuesday from 24,629 on Jan. 18. That’s an increase of 55.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,177 on Tuesday from 1,167 on Jan. 18. That’s an increase of 10.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,024,969 on Tuesday from 2,020,938 on Jan. 18. That’s an increase of 4,031.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 65 hospital admissions and 419 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,855,101 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 826,543 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,787,875 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 669,466,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,797,000 deaths.

