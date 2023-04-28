Indiana dashboard adds 60 COVID deaths, 6,555 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,174 on Tuesday from 25,114 on April 12. That’s an increase of 60.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,218 on Tuesday from 1,214 on April 12. That’s an increase of four.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,072,435 on Tuesday from 2,065,880 on April 12. That’s an increase of 6,555.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 26 hospital admissions and 184 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,863,692 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 886,734 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.