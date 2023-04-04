Indiana dashboard adds 75 COVID-19 deaths, 5,900 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,056 on Tuesday from 24,981 on March 15. That’s an increase of 75.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,206 on Tuesday from 1,198 on March 15. That’s an increase of eight.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,060,433 on Tuesday from 2,054,533 on March 15. That’s an increase of 5,900.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 48 hospital admissions and 255 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,861,686 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 874,836 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,811,336 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University stopped collecting coronavirus data on March 10, 2023, with more than 676,609,955 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,881,955 deaths.