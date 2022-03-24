Coronavirus

Indiana reports 238 new COVID-19 cases; 6 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 238 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded between Nov. 1, 2021, and March 23, 2022.

A total of 1,689,919 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 9 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Monday. Those deaths took place between March 16, 2020, and March 20, 2022.

A total of 22,394 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 915 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,335,592 tests have been administered since Feb 26, 2020.

There were 401 Hoosiers hospitalized on Monday with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,196,319 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,698,138 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,495,805 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 476,504,993 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,107,468 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.