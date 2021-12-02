Coronavirus

Indiana reports 5,653 new COVID cases, 27 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,653 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

A total of 1,112,735 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 27 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Sept. 5 to Dec. 1.

A total of 17,060 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 592 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 12.7%.

A total of 15,527,867 tests have been administered to 4,542,091 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,317 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 7,799,123 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,446,898 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,013,488 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 264,027,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,230,100 deaths.

