ISDH: 1,041 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,041 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 17.

A total of 708,067 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says seven more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Feb. 18 and April 16.

A total of 12,815 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 409 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2%.

There are currently 829 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,445,712 tests have been administered to 3,334,030 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,728,001 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,567,159 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 668,849 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 140,858,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 80,373,000 recoveries and more than 3,013,000 deaths.

