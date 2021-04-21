Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,166 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 20.

A total of 710,607 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 14 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 11 and April 20.

A total of 12,840 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 408 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.1%.

There are currently 836 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,516,161 tests have been administered to 3,343,166 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,834,629 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,622,455 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 673,345 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 143,117,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 82,044,000 recoveries and more than 3,047,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.