ISDH: 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,191 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 30.

A total of 721,577 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 10 and April 30.

A total of 12,926 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 412 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.4%.

There are currently 908 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,819,124 tests have been administered to 3,387,503 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,278,157 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,918,193 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 683,924 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 151,522,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 88,421,000 recoveries and more than 3,183,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.