ISDH: 1,243 new COVID-19 cases; 36 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,243 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Nov. 23 and March 5.

A total of 666,516 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 36 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from April 10 to March 5.

A total of 12,299 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 427 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.2%.

There are currently 663 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,212,940 tests have been administered to 3,145,029 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 1,112,590 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 677,890 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 434,357 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 116,192,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 65,708,000 recoveries and more than 2,582,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

