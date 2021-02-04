ISDH: 2,403 new COVID-19 cases; 37 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health. The state’s death toll is now above 11,000 due to the addition of 1,507 historical deaths that were identified through an audit of 2020 and 2021 death records.

ISDH says 2,403 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between May 20 and Feb. 3.

A total of 633,690 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 37 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 19 and Feb. 3.

A total of 11,231 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 15.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.5%.

There are currently 1,541 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,150,804 tests have been administered to 2,983,026 individuals.

A total of 637,906 Hoosiers have received their first vaccine dosage. ISDH says 178,560 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 412,909 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 104,520,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 58,122,000 recoveries and more than 2,271,000 deaths.

