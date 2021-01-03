ISDH: 3,002 new COVID-19 cases; 56 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 3,002 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Nov. 24 and Jan. 2.

A total of 526,071 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 56 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 5 and Jan. 2.

A total of 8,111 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 364 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

Trending Headlines

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.7%.

There are currently 2,714 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,792,697 tests have been administered to 2,667,473 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 348,480 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 84,681,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 47,698,000 recoveries and more than 1,837,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 31, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.