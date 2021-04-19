Coronavirus

ISDH: 770 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 770 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between April 16 and April 18.

A total of 708,779 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says three more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between March 16 and April 17.

A total of 12,818 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 408 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 14%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2%.

There are currently 875 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,458,498 tests have been administered to 3,336,468 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,747,830 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,573,036 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 670,939 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 141,539,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 80,905,000 recoveries and more than 3,022,000 deaths.

