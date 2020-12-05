ISDH: 7,793 new COVID-19 cases; 78 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new coronavirus numbers for our state.

On Saturday, ISDH said 7,793 new positive tests have been reported from testing facilities. Those tests were taken between Aug. 20 and Dec. 4.

A total of 375,019 Hoosiers have tested positive with the virus.

78 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The deaths occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec. 4. A total of 5,910 Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. Another 297 probable deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25.8% The 7-day positive rate for all tests taken is 12.4%.

A total of 4,525,760 tests have been administered to 2,292,178 individuals.

There are 3,255 Hoosiers currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 66,137,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 42,510,000 recoveries and more than 1,522,000 deaths.

