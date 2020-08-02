ISDH: 784 more COVID-19 cases; 4 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 784 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from Aug. 1 while the newly announced deaths are from between July 31 and Aug. 1.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 67,857 COVID-19 cases and 2,775 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 769,043 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 17,831,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 10,591,000 recoveries and more than 679,000 deaths.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 28, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.